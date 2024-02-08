Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 306,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 659,529 shares.The stock last traded at $15.24 and had previously closed at $15.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

