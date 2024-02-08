Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,579 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 635.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,706 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

