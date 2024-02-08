Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,470 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of SU opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

