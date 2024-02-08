Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $210,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,234,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.6 %

CCL opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

