Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PZC opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

