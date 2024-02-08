Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Mplx during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Mplx Trading Up 0.5 %

Mplx stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.