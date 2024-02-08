Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

