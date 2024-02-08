Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,745,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 7.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $208,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enovix

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.