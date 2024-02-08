Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,672. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

