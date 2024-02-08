Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 13,562 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

