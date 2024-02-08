Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

