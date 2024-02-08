Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 429 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.