Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.64. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

