S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.750-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.2 billion-$13.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.4 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.75-14.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global Increases Dividend

SPGI stock traded down $31.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $428.35. The stock had a trading volume of 762,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

