Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,857 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $128.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

