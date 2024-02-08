Spire Wealth Management Acquires 513 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.05. General Electric has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

