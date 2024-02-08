Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.