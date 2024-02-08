Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.65.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

