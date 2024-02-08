Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

