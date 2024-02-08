Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 707,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 304,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 192,024 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

