Spire Wealth Management Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 63.4% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $246.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.14 and a 200-day moving average of $217.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

