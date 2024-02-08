Spire Wealth Management Has $547,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,445 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 81,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70.9% during the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 46.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

