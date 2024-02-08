Spire Wealth Management Has $610,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $156.96 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $158.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

