Spire Wealth Management Has $623,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,068,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

DVN opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

