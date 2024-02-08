Spire Wealth Management Has $682,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,760,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $254.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.90.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

