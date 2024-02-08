Spire Wealth Management Has $769,000 Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 692.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

