Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,398. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

