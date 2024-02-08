Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

FNOV opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $417.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

