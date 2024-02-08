Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $250.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

