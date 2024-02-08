Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $177.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $178.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

