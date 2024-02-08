Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPR. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.72.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after buying an additional 93,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after buying an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after buying an additional 286,582 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,038,000 after buying an additional 209,531 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

