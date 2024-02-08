Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $33.00 at Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.61.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.0 %

SPR opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.