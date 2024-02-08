Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,971,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $99,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

