Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Earns Outperform Rating from Macquarie

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $232.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

SPOT stock opened at $240.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.88. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $114.64 and a one year high of $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

