STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.47. 100,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 751,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 476,867 shares of company stock worth $14,576,059. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.