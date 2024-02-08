Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Director Acquires C$51,535.50 in Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Ross acquired 219,300 shares of Stampede Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,535.50.

Shares of SDI stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.31.

Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Stampede Drilling had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of C$25.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.00 million. Analysts forecast that Stampede Drilling Inc. will post 0.0650155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stampede Drilling Inc provides drilling rig services for the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services in southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta; and operational management services in the United States. It operates a fleet of telescopic double drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

