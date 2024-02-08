Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $41,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $78,260,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,138,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

