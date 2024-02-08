State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 85,785 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $95,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,926,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

