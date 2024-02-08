State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of PayPal worth $68,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 43,431,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,232,666. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

