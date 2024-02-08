State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $51.04 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $51,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.28. The stock had a trading volume of 406,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $278.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

