State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $83.48 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Citigroup worth $83,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,710,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.