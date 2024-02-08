State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Synopsys worth $80,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $14.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $568.70. 592,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,935. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.