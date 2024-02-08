State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,150 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,888 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $56,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE FCX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.22. 6,233,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,423,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.