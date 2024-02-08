State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 27,421 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Airbnb worth $65,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

