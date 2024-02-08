State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $90,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

ETN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.33. 505,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

