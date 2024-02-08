State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,646 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $54,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $46,838,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.05. 3,590,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,926,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

