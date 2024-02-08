State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $54,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $141.50. 838,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

