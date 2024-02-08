State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,400 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $64,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $14.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $623.13. 229,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $577.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.96.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

