State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 27,480 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 27,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $78,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,498. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

