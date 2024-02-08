State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,545 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Progressive worth $86,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,333. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $184.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.41. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.